Beshear reports 812 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Sunday; ‘We can get where we need to be together’















Gov. Andy Beshear on a slow-reporting Sunday said there were 812 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 87,607 cases and 1,317 deaths. One hundred and sixteen of the newly reported cases were from children up through age 18, of which 28 were 5 and under. The youngest was just 1 month old.

Kenton County reported 21 cases, Boone County 10, and Campbell County four.

“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully re-engaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”

The reported deaths included a 76-year-old man from Boyd County; a 73-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Greenup County; a 91-year-old woman from Lincoln County; and a 91-year-old woman from Marion County.

“That’s five more families grieving another loved one lost to the coronavirus,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember to light our houses and businesses up green to show them we care and ring bells at 10 a.m. to honor these Kentuckians taken from us too soon.”

“As presented over the course of the past week, starting tomorrow, Kentucky will use COVID-19 PCR tests that are sent electronically to calculate the statewide test positivity rate,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

“PCR tests are the most reliable test for finding active disease in those currently infected and more than 90 percent of all COVID-19 tests currently performed in Kentucky are PCR tests.”

Stack reiterated the four main benefits of using electronically reported PCR tests to calculate the positivity rate: automated collection of data, a more stable data stream, filtered for the past seven days and a quick turnaround on testing results.

“We are in a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Lives are continuing to be affected and lives are being lost to this virus,” said Stack. “Each Kentuckian has to do their part to limit the spread: socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.