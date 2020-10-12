Erigo Employer Solutions of Fort Mitchell appoints Allyson Cook as president and CEO















Fort Mitchell-based Erigo Employer Solutions, which provides business owners and entrepreneurs with modernized human resource (HR) solutions, has announced the appointment of Allyson Cook as president and CEO.

As CEO of Erigo, Cook will oversee all aspects of client recruitment and service, operations, and compliance. She brings to Erigo more than 30 years of business experience and legal expertise in working closely with many Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati businesses.

“I’m excited to be joining the incredibly talented Erigo team,” said Cook. “Erigo has a stellar reputation in the Northern Kentucky business community, successfully helping many organizations improve their operational efficiencies and grow their businesses. I look forward to getting to know each of our current clients, and identifying more opportunities for Erigo to provide value-added solutions to its clients and to the markets it serves.”

Cook received her juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration from UK. Prior to joining Erigo, Cook served as legal counsel for Stites & Harbison, PLLC in Covington. Her practice focused on commercial finance, employment, healthcare, general business services and litigation.

She routinely advised and counseled women-owned and minority-owned businesses in obtaining various business and governmental certifications and structuring joint ventures and teaming arrangements to maximize business opportunities for her clients – a part of the practice she felt particularly passionate about.

“Allyson is well known in the business community throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, and we are so excited to have her join Erigo and lead our talented team of professionals to continued success,” said Carol Fausz, Board Chair of Erigo. “Her extensive knowledge and passion in helping businesses across our region will ensure that we continue to place a focus on the ‘human’ aspect of our HR offerings, while providing guidance and support to our clients as they navigate the complexities and ever-changing business and legal landscape.”

From Erigo Employer Solutions