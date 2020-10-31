CovCath junior Jack Cain collects 400 pounds of wrapped candy, delivers to area nonprofits















Jack Cain, a junior at Covington Catholic High School, began in early October collecting individually wrapped Halloween candy from his fellow classmates.

His goal was to distribute 200 treat bags of candy to disadvantaged kids.

The Covington Catholic Colonels donated over 400 pounds of candy, which made over 800 treat bags, far exceeding his goal.

Jack and his older brother Ryan Cain brought the candy home in weekly hauls and used their basement as an assembly line of Cain siblings and helpers assembling treat bags over the past couple of weeks.

This week they delivered treats to the following agencies:

Children’s Home of NKY

Survive & Thrive Foundation, Inc

Parish Kitchen

Hosea House

Madison Avenue Christian Church

Welcome House

Mary Rose Mission

Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home

St Elizabeth Emergency Dept (for children who come in, and also for their frontline workers)

Master Provisions

“What a great experience to witness the generosity of Cov Cath students and seeing smiles on faces of these agencies that work so hard to serve the underprivileged in our communities,” said Jack Cain. “The mission of this service project was to bring a little light into people’s lives and let the forgotten know we care. We brought over 800 treat bags to ten organizations in three counties.”

Jack Cain lives in Walton.