Beyond the Curb: Tour a gracious Bellevue riverfront condo at Water’s Edge for look at River City Living















The Water’s Edge condominiums are aptly named because they were built to focus on the river. Each condo has a large curved wall of windows that look out on the water and Mt. Adams on the opposite bank. When a BB Riverboat cruises by, the captain honks the horn for the residents, who watch and wave from their terraces.

The owners of the condo featured in this week’s Beyond the Curb: River City Living episode have lived in their 3,200 sft space for nine years. They enjoy being part of both the friendly Water’s Edge community and Bellevue, where they often walk to the restaurants and shops on Fairfield Ave.

Traditional furnishings and details like crown molding and custom built-ins give their home a sense of permanence. Because of family connections to the steamboat industry and also to Betsy Ross, the owners collect art that features boats and flags. In the den, they display a rare example of an 1800’s chair that was made in Cincinnati specifically for use on the deck of a steamboat.

Each condo has a two-car garage accessible directly from the buildings’ lobbies. Residents take the elevator directly up to their door, rather than to a shared hallway.

The main living space is designed for entertaining. The seating area faces the terrace and river views and there are formal dining and casual dining areas. The elegant kitchen is laid out with plenty of room for guests to gather without getting in the way of the chef.

A central hall, called the gallery, leads to three large bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms. There is also a cheerful laundry room with red cabinets and wallpaper and additional storage off the gallery.

The elegance and comfort of this home provide a restful space to watch the boats passing by on the river.

