Beshear reports new COVID-19 daily case record of 1,487; there were 21 deaths; Boone, Kenton in top 10















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths Wednesday, with Boone and Kenton counties being in the top 10 for new cases. The new cases set a record for single-day reporting. The total number of deaths in the state reached 1,363.

Kenton County reported 49 cases, Boone County 25 and Campbell County 16.

He also said that Kentuckians living in red or orange counties, as identified by the White House, shouldn’t have gatherings beyond their immediate families. Kentucky already has guidance limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer.

The Governor said one wedding resulted in 44 cases, one funeral caused seven cases and one coffee gathering resulted in eight cases and two deaths. While weddings and funerals will continue, Beshear said more Kentuckians need to step up and follow the rules to make them safer.

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:



• New cases today: 1,487

• New deaths today: 21

• Positivity rate: 4.99 percent

• Total deaths: 1,363

• Currently hospitalized: 794

• Currently in ICU: 203

• Currently on ventilator: 94

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Hardin, Kenton, Boone, Fayette, Elliott, Hopkins, Laurel, Pike and Madison.

Those reported lost to the virus today include an 81-year-old man from Adair County; a 65-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 91-year-old woman from Christian County; a 69-year-old man from Clark County; a 52-year-old man from Clinton County; a 74-year-old woman from Daviess County; an 84-year-old Kentuckian (gender unknown), two women, ages 84 and 89, and two men, ages 84 and 93, from Henderson County; four women, ages 70, 82, 85 and 86, and two men, ages 63 and 83, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 42 and 77, from Madison County; a 76-year-old woman from Marion County; and a 57-year-old man from Todd County.

Beshear said that 71 veterans have tested positive at Thomson-Hood state veterans home in Wilmore and six have died there. It is the only home with active cases.

He said CARES ACT dollars for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief fund have mostly been allocated, so the application portal is being closed pending more stimulus funding. He referred people to the Team Kentucky Fund and at least five other funds listed here.