Beshear reports escalating trend going into winter; Stack says ‘we must choose different behaviors’















Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday reported 543 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, bringing Kentucky’s totals to 73,158 cases and 1,213 deaths. Sixty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which nine were ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 1 month old.

Kenton County reported 10 cases, Boone County seven and Campbell County six.

“If the current trends continue, it will be a difficult fall and a difficult winter, but I believe that we have the opportunity to improve our situation. One of the big ways we do that is wearing a mask,” the Governor said.

The deaths reported Monday include a 69-year-old man from Boyd County; an 85-year-old man and two women, ages 91 and 99, from Daviess County; and a 71-year-old man from Robertson County.

“More cases equal more death,” the Governor said. “If we are more casual, as opposed to more urgent, we will lose more of our family and friends. It’s hard because you can’t see it, but it happens. If we aren’t strong, other people typically pay for it. Let’s be strong.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,539,707 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.69 percent, and at least 12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

‘The Fast 4 at 4’

Beshear highlighted a variety of issues of importance to Kentuckians and the state:

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Beshear highlighted National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time set aside to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for victims.

“Domestic violence affects both men and women of every race, religion, culture and status,” the Governor said. “Domestic violence victimization leads to long-term and far-reaching health impacts. Children and youth exposed to domestic violence experience emotional, mental and social damage that can affect their developmental growth.”

The Governor said that while Kentucky has made strides, the state’s rate of domestic violence remains higher than the national average. In response, the Kentucky State Police has hired 16 victim’s advocates – one for each KSP post throughout the commonwealth – to supply support services and resources to those in need. KSP’s Victim Advocate Support Services program has helped 1,058 people since launching in 2019.

In addition, since 2018 the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet has awarded $28.8 million to agencies addressing domestic violence statewide. Of that, more than $19 million went directly to domestic violence shelters.

“Kentucky’s domestic violence programs and shelters are open 24/7 and are safe for survivors and their families to receive emergency shelter and supportive services,” the Governor said. “Kentucky’s 15 regional domestic violence programs provided shelter and services to nearly 23,000 survivors and their children in fiscal year 2019.”

He added that the coronavirus threat hasn’t stopped Kentucky’s services in this crucial area.

“COVID-19 should not be a deterrent for individuals and families in need of support,” he said. “Kentucky’s shelters never closed during the COVID outbreak and have adopted procedures to keep families safe.”

Get help for yourself or someone else by calling 800-799-SAFE or visiting KCADV.org.

Voting: Aiming for record turnout

Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to make a plan to vote. On Monday, he reminded Kentuckians about upcoming deadlines ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election and preparations to keep poll workers and voters safe.

“The voter registration deadline was today, and so I hope that everybody who was not registered got out there and did,” the Governor said. “Go vote. It’s a bedrock principle of democracy.”

Though the deadline has passed for registering to vote, registered voters have until Oct. 9 to request an absentee ballot. After that, in-person early voting begins Oct. 1. More information is available on the state’s online Voter Information Portal.

In addition, more than 190,000 Kentuckians have had their voting rights restored because of the executive order Beshear signed days after taking office. These Kentuckians, convicted of non-violent and non-sexual felonies, who have repaid their debts to society through completed sentences, can participate fully in our democracy. Visit CivilRightsRestoration.ky.gov to check your eligibility.

Beshear and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams created a bipartisan plan that allows for multiple ways to vote. But during a pandemic, voting in person still presents challenges. On Monday, Beshear said donations have been coming in to provide poll workers across the commonwealth with the personal protective equipment (PPE) they’ll need on Nov. 3.

At last count, the donations for poll workers included 46,000 gloves, 160,000 masks, 13,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, and 28,000 face shields.

“This is how our voices are ultimately heard. I want to have a record turnout here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “If we do, we ought to make all of these changes permanent. Let’s have that record turnout.”

Mask Up Kentucky!

Beshear also stressed the continued importance of everyone wearing face coverings, calling it the single most important thing all of us can do to fight COVID-19.

“This is our greatest and most important tool for getting back to everything we want to do,” the Governor said. “Do the right thing: Mask up.”

He also encouraged Kentuckians to spread the word on social media using #MaskUpKY and #MaskUpKentucky hashtags. The Governor also highlighted a new contest. For Kentuckians who use the hashtags, they will receive a #TeamKY mask if their post is featured as part of the Governor’s daily 4 p.m. news conference.

Beshear said the rising number of cases is going to spark a response from government unless and until Kentuckians get the growth under control.

“We cannot have repeats of last week. Last week was our single-highest week in terms of positive cases,” the Governor said. “The week before had been the highest week, and we shattered that record.”

Beshear said he would focus this week on stepping up enforcement on regulations put in place to protect Kentuckians during the coronavirus crisis. Businesses should not serve customers who refuse to wear a mask, the Governor said.

Dr. Stack Update

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided an update Monday on the state of the coronavirus fight in Kentucky.

“We are clearly now in an escalation. There is no doubt about it,” Stack said. “We are unfortunately now on an experiment here in the state of Kentucky to prove or disprove, in a manner of speaking, if our rural state will experience the same tragedies that have unfolded elsewhere. I think one of the tragedies that plays into this is this is something that is at least theoretically in our control if we choose different behaviors.”