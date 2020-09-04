Ross Meyer named new Vice President, Equity and Social Determinants of Health for Interact for Health















To support its ongoing efforts to improve health equity in Greater Cincinnati, Interact for Health has selected Ross Meyer for the newly created position of Vice President, Equity and Social Determinants of Health.

For more than a decade, Meyer has worked to improve the lives of people in Greater Cincinnati by building cross-sector partnerships and leveraging resources. Most recently, he spent 17 months as the Interim President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, leading the agency through a critical period of significant change by stabilizing operations and rebuilding community, donor and staff relations.

Prior to that, Ross served as Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer of United Way, overseeing efforts to reduce poverty and implement bold goals around education, income and health. He previously served as Executive Director of Partners for a Competitive Workforce – a cross-sector partnership of 150 organizations working to help people develop skills for in-demand jobs.

“So many factors influence a person’s health, including quality of schools, affordability and stability of housing, access to good jobs with fair pay and safety of neighborhoods,” said O’dell Moreno Owens, M.D., M.P.H., President and CEO. “If we truly want to improve the health of people in Greater Cincinnati, we must look at all the systems that impact it. Ross brings strong connections to our community organizations and has proven ability to lead systematic change.”

Meyer earned a Bachelor of Philosophy in interdisciplinary studies from Miami University, and completed a Master of Public Administration from the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University. Meyer has also been active on several boards and is currently helping to lead the Connect Our Students program to provide free home internet to Cincinnati students.