Newport Racing & Gaming facility to open on Oct. 2 for historical racing machine gaming, simulcasts















Newport Racing & Gaming will open its historical racing machine gaming floor, bar and horse racing simulcast area to the public on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

The Property is owned and operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated and is an extension of the racing license associated with Turfway Park in nearby Florence.

“We are thrilled that guests will be able to enjoy this premier entertainment experience and that the Kentucky horse racing industry will benefit from the incremental purses generated through Newport Racing & Gaming,” said Chip Bach, General Manager of Turfway Park. “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for their support of our efforts to attract the best horses, spur interest in pari-mutuel wagering throughout the Commonwealth and increase the value of horses as they transition into breeding.”

Construction on the Property began in May of this year and includes the renovation of the existing building’s exterior façade and the demolition and fit-out of approximately 47,000 sf of interior spaces into a contemporary entertainment center. The $38.4 million development project is located in the Newport Shopping Center off Interstate 471 Exit 3 in Newport and will provide approximately 70 full time-equivalent jobs.

The Newport facility will open and operate under capacity restrictions in compliance with State and local requirements as well as follow all Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations. The “Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) 360 Degree Approach to Safety” will also be implemented which includes initiatives to facilitate social distancing, personal protection, and enhanced cleaning.

Guests of Newport will have the opportunity to spin and win on 500 of the latest and greatest Vegas-style themes including favorites such as Quick Hits, Lock-it-Link, Stinkin’ Rich and more. The property also features a pari-mutuel wagering simulcast area where guests can watch and wager on live horse racing and will feature a bar area for a convenient drink or bite to eat.

Newport will operate Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and open Fridays at 10 a.m. through Sundays at 2 a.m. Newport promotes responsible gaming.