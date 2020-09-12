Master Provisions’ MPower Lunch to be live on Facebook; Kristi Nelson to be keynote speaker















Master Provisions is preparing for its seventh annual MPower Lunch with a fun twist on its signature event.

On Oct. 26, the lunch will go live on Facebook, featuring keynote speaker Kristi Nelson, Vice President Global Resources for Multi-Color Corporation.

“We are honored to have Kristi share her story as part of our event,” said Roger Babik, President of Master Provisions. “Amid this trying year, her story of strength is even more inspirational to all.” During her keynote speech, Kristi will share her incredible story of tenacity after a life-changing diagnosis and the mindset to overcome life’s obstacles.

Nelson is responsible for the overall management of the company’s legal affairs and global workforce, with approximately 10,000 employees in 28 countries. She is the co-chair of St. Elizabeth Foundation’s capital campaign for a new comprehensive Cancer Center. This year she received the Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Award, presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and was the previous recipient of the 2019 Horizon Award, presented by the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

The lunch will also feature the team chaplain of the Cincinnati Bengals, LaMorris Crawford, and will be emceed by Local 12’s Liz Bonis. During the inspirational hour, Master Provisions will share their work to combat food insecurity and how others can get involved.

Master Provisions’ mission is to serve God by connecting resources to needs. More than 200 nonprofit partners come to Master Provisions to receive much-needed food and resources. Local area wholesalers donate surplus food that Master Provisions distributes to its nonprofit partners.

In turn, those nonprofit partners distribute the food to vulnerable people in their community. Master Provisions has distributed over 22 million pounds of food into the region. Since the onset of Coronavirus, their partners have needed 29% more food than before.

The virtual luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. RSVP for the event here.