Latonia’s iconic Dari-Crest leased to Tim Eversole of Bean Haus Bakery, to be refurbished, open all year















Latonia has been receiving great news on the Covington economic development landscape. A few months ago, the City featured the two firms, ReGadget and Blair Technology, that bought the old Value City and Burlington Coat Factory storefronts with plans to renovate the two facilities to serve as new homes for forward-thinking businesses. Both firms will also use the space for the needed expansion for their businesses.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling has announced that it purchased from the City of Covington the Public Works campus located on Boron Drive. Rumpke will rebuild the waste transfer station and build offices for Rumpke’s new northern Kentucky headquarters, bringing 50 new jobs to the City.

The latest announcement-one that keeps one of Latonia’s landmark businesses open-is Dari-Crest, a business that has been serving ice cream treats for over 60 years.

Tim Eversole, owner of the Bean Haus Bakery & Café in Mainstrasse, recently announced that he has entered into a lease agreement with the owner of Dari-Crest. Tim is excited to expand into Latonia in this historic space.

Eversole is committed to making this business site grow, even during this time of the global pandemic. Eversole will refurbish much of the interior and exterior of the building, including expanding outdoor seating.

Eversole mentioned that Dari-Crest will be open all year long offering coffee, specialty espresso drinks, donuts, and other pastries. He intends to expand the operating hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, year-round.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer stated, “This project is very exciting, particularly to the people of Latonia. Not only will an iconic and historic Latonia business get redeveloped, but it will create around 15 new jobs at this location. And who doesn’t like coffee, donuts, and ice cream!”

Bean Haus is currently hiring for their locations now. Tim Eversole can be contacted by calling him at 859-652-9885.

• Dari-Crest by Bean Haus, located at 3024 Madison Avenue in the Latonia neighborhood;

• Bean Haus Bakery & Café in Mainstrasse; and

• Bean Haus newest store due to open in late October in Covington’s historic Eastside neighborhood.

Meyer added, “We’re thrilled that Tim and his team see the promise and value in investing in these great neighborhood locations. We thank him for his commitment to the City of Covington.”