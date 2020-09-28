KYTC warns fall mowing season is underway — signs will be removed from roadsides; don’t put them there















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

With fall mowing season underway along highways around the state, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns they are collecting signs from the roadsides.

Political candidates, residents, business operators, and property owners along US and KY routes are reminded that no signage is allowed on the right of way, other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

As the election cycle continues, candidates and supporters must place campaign signs beyond right-of-way limits. For roads with a right-of-way fence, no signs may be attached. Trash cleanup cycles are scheduled periodically.

Items placed on the right of way create significant delays for mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.

The Transportation Cabinet says in addition to elections, the restriction often becomes a problem with yard sale and real estate advertising. Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections.

It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons, or streamers to stop signs, highway markers, or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.

Removed items are taken to each county’s transportation cabinet maintenance facility where they are held for 30 days. Any unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled after that time.

If you have any questions, contact your nearest transportation cabinet highway district office. You can find their locations by going to this website.