Kentucky law enforcement out in force this weekend to keep highways safe for the holidays















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Law enforcement in Kentucky now has three separate highway programs in effect to make the roads safer during the long Labor Day weekend.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began Aug. 21, with law enforcement officers looking especially for drunk drivers since highway safety officials say impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the Labor Day holiday period.

Commercial vehicle enforcement officers in Kentucky are also engaged in a three-week program known as “TACT.” The Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks campaign targets drivers of both passenger and commercial vehicles who exhibit dangerous driving behaviors. These include improper lane changes, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and excessive speed.

In addition, the Kentucky State Police are participating in Operation C.A.R.E., or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, this Labor Day weekend. From September 4-7, troopers will be taking part in a national effort to increase officer presence on interstate and U.S highways.

They will put a high emphasis on all traffic enforcement violations, including speeding, failure to wear safety restraints such as seatbelts, impaired or distracted driving and commercial vehicle enforcement. The KSP is asking all drivers to do their part to keep the roads safe by obeying Kentucky traffic laws, operating their vehicle with courtesy and being aware of others while driving.

The KSP offers drivers the following tips to increase safety awareness on the roads this weekend:

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations.

Buckle up – Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It is the law.

Move over for first responders – Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.

Eliminate distractions while driving – stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling, and keep your phones away while operating your vehicle.

Leave early for your destinations – As with all holiday weekends, it is highly likely more vehicles will be on the roadway. This increase in traffic could create delays in your travels, so take that into account.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety says through Sept. 2, there have been 506 highway deaths. That is down slightly from the 516 at this time last year, but higher than the 473 through Sept. 2, 2018.