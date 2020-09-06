Kentucky Department of Tourism launches ‘Stay Close. Go Far.’ campaign to promote in-state travel















The Kentucky Department of Tourism (KDT) has launched its “Stay Close. Go Far.” campaign. The marketing initiative is aimed at supporting local tourism partners, communities and businesses by producing inspiring content that reminds Kentuckians they do not have to travel far to experience all the beauty, history and adventures the state has to offer.

“As we continue to remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of staying connected with our families and communities,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The ‘Stay Close. Go Far.’ campaign allows us to encourage safe and responsible in-state travel for Kentuckians and support our continuous efforts to place Kentucky on a path to economic recovery.”

A recent traveler sentiment survey from Longwoods International showed 63 percent of travelers planning a trip over the next six months centered on driving.

“Kentucky tourism plays a critical role in generating revenue for local economies across the commonwealth,” said Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “By encouraging responsible in-state travel, we can help drive economic recovery to the local communities that rely heavily on tourism spending and employment.”

Keeping safety as a top priority, the campaign depicts captivating visuals with uplifting messages that focus on the state’s affinity for outdoor recreation and camping, food and dining experiences, as well as arts and cultural experiences unique to the Bluegrass State. The campaign leverages Kentucky’s diverse backdrop for recreation with the state’s health and safety guidelines, while emphasizing the importance of community connection.

“Our goal with this campaign is to generate a greater awareness of Kentucky as a safe and exciting destination to explore,” said Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “We are so fortunate that our great state offers many surprises, so even those who call the Bluegrass State home can find something new to discover. From lakes, mountains, caves and forests to bourbon distilleries, historic battlefields, horse farms and unique cities and towns, Kentucky has it all.”

Targeting key demographics, ranging from family travelers to adventure seekers and millennials, the materials are designed to highlight the many recreational pursuits that appeal to a range of individuals from across the state. These marketing materials will be produced for a variety of platforms including digital, print, broadcast and radio that will be strategically distributed throughout the remainder of 2020 and into the spring of 2021.

From Kentucky Department of Tourism