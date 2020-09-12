Kenton County gets $9.6M grant from U.S. DOT to improve east-west link on KY 536 corridor















Kenton County has been awarded $9,640,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development” (BUILD) grant program.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell contacted the Assistant Secretary at DOT in support of his constituents’ competitive grant application and their work to improve the “east-west link” across Campbell, Kenton, and Boone counties in Northern Kentucky.

“Continued investment into Northern Kentucky’s infrastructure will support the region’s economic growth and its bright future,” said McConnell.

Kenton County plans to use the funding to continue improvement on the “east-west link” across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties by focusing on the KY-536 corridor from US 25 to KY 17, which provides a connection between I-75 and the City of Independence. The project will also involve intersection improvements, a roundabout conversion and other upgrades. The current corridor features narrow lanes and sharp turns that are not conducive to the increasing traffic.

“I’m very appreciative of Senator McConnell’s assistance with and support for Kenton County’s BUILD grant application,” said Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann.