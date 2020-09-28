Beshear reports 456 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths; wear mask, social distance, wash hands















Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday reported 456 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in limited reporting, bringing the state’s totals to 66,491 cases and 1,157 deaths. Sixty of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 10 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.

Kenton County reported nine cases, Boone County seven and Campbell County six.

“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

The deaths reported included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.