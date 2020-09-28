Girl Scouts launches new virtual series to highlight local ‘Unstoppable Women,’ starting Sept. 29















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) announces the launch of a brand-new virtual series designed to highlight extraordinary local women who have impacted the local community and shaped business and civic sectors throughout the State of Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

Backed by over a hundred years of excellence, Girl Scouts has a proven track record of fueling the female leadership pipeline by providing rigorous leadership development opportunities.

The ‘Unstoppable Women Series’ will act as a tribute to the effective and inspiring programming that Girl Scouting offers, with many of the ‘Unstoppable Women’ pointing to skills learned through their involvement in Girls Scouts as instrumental to their personal aspirations and career achievement.

Nearly 80% of women who have had Girl Scout experiences attribute their personal and professional success to Girl Scouting.

Kicking off Unstoppable Women will be Rachel Roberts, Kentucky State Representative (D), business owner and philanthropist; Rachel also serves on the GSKWR Board of Trustees.

Girl Scouts will participate in the virtual series by leading the Q&A sessions with the ‘Unstoppable Women’ guests. Inspirational women from Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati will be featured in the 2020-21 series, including:

· Rachel Roberts, Kentucky State Representative – Tuesday, September 29 at 4:30 p.m.

· Nancy Grayson, President, Horizon Funds – Tuesday, October 13 at 4:30 p.m.

· Michelle Krummen, Head of Talent, 84.51 – Tuesday, October 27 at 4:30 p.m.

· Lacy Starling, President, Legion Logistics – Tuesday, November 10 at 4:30 p.m.

· Carolyn Noe, CEO, Superheroines – Tuesday, December 8 at 4:30 p.m.

· Rosemary Schlachter, Philanthropist & President, 25th Hour – Tuesday, January 5 at 4:30 p.m.

· Wendy Vonderhaar, CEO, Intrinzic, Inc. – Tuesday, January 19 at 4:30 p.m.

· JoAnne Kennard & Molly Edmondson, Principals, Mojo Advantage – Tuesday, February 2 at 4:30 p.m.

· Lisa Daugherty, Director of Tax, Luxottica – Tuesday, February 16 at 4:30 p.m.

· Gina Goings, Sr. Vice President, Communications & Development, Urban League of Greater SW Ohio– Tuesday, March 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Adults and students of all ages and genders are invited to virtually attend the ‘Unstoppable Women Series’. Being a Girl Scout is not a requirement to participate; anyone interested in hearing the rich stories, experiences, and guidance of local female leaders are welcome to attend.

To access a virtual session of the ‘Unstoppable Women Series’ simply complete a gratis registration through Eventbrite. The first session scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 is open for registration: uwseries.eventbrite.com