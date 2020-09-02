CVG receives $45 million in airport improvement grants from U.S. Department of Transportation















The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will receive a total of $45 million in Airport Improvement Program grants. CVG’s allocation is part of an overall $1.2 billion in nationwide funding that was announced.

The national program, administered through the Federal Aviation Administration, helps to fund airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings.

The $45M allocation includes entitlement and discretionary AIP funding, as well as some CARES Act funds, for runway rehabilitation and associated taxiway projects at CVG.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in an issued release.

“CVG is helping lead Kentucky’s economic comeback, including with its Fly Healthy program. I’m particularly proud that the CARES Act, which was written in my office, continues to deliver federal funding to support the airport’s staff, its travelers and the entire Northern Kentucky region,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “Candace and her team have done great work to make CVG a regional driver and an industry leader during this pandemic. I’m grateful to CVG for helping Kentucky climb to new heights, and I’d like to congratulate them on receiving these federal resources.”

“As a four-term member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’m pleased to announce that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has just been awarded $45 million in funding,” said Congressman Thomas Massie (KY-04). “$36.9 million of this award comes from the Airport Improvement Program, which is funded by fees on jet fuel and passenger tickets. This funding will allow CVG to fulfill its critical mission of enabling a thriving regional economy and improving the quality of life of our residents.”

“This grant funding is critical to CVG and our airline partners, and we thank the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary Elaine Chao for recognizing that essential infrastructure investment ensures the long-term success of CVG and airports across the country,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are grateful for the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Thomas Massie for their advocacy in support of this critical funding. These dollars will enable significant rehabilitation of one of our runways and associated taxiways.”

The Department awarded federal grants to the other airports in Kentucky:

-$1,433,333 for Addington Field in Elizabethtown to install perimeter fencing.

-$166,666 for Kentucky Dam State Park Airport in Gilbertsville to rehabilitate a runway.

-$833,333 for Hancock Co-Ron Lewis Field in Lewisport to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting.

-$3,982,358 for Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway and improve a safety area.

-$24,093,095 to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway, and taxiway lighting, reconstruct a taxiway, and for noise mitigation measures.

-$400,000 for Middlesboro-Bell County Airport to acquire land for development.

-$16,313,391 for Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah for a terminal building and aircraft parking area construction.

-$2,293,307 for Sparta to construct a new airport.