CPE to host webinar Thursday on ‘The Rapid Rise of Dual Credit: Understanding the Positive Impact’















The Council on Postsecondary Education will host a webinar, The Rapid Rise of Dual Credit: Understanding the Positive Impact on Grades and College Persistence, at 9 a.m. ET this Thursday (Sept. 17).

Enrollment in dual credit courses has surged more than 75 percent in Kentucky, helping to drive up grades and boost second-year persistence.

The webinar will feature a panel discussion bringing together experts from across the state to discuss Kentucky’s dual credit programs and CPE’s latest research into dual credit outcomes.

Panelists include:

• Amanda Ellis, CPE associate vice president for P-20 policy and programs

• Lexy Riddle, Murray State University student and dual credit participant

• John Darnell, Bellevue Middle/High School principal

• Brittany Sholar, WKU interim dual credit program manager

• Aaron Thompson, CPE president

• David Mahan, CPE associate vice president of data, research and advanced analytics

Participants may ask questions during the webinar by posting in the comment section below the YouTube broadcast.

Registration is available here.