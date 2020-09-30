Cooper girls capture first regional golf championship with eighth-grader leading solid team effort















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Cooper golfers carded the four lowest scores in the Region 7 girls tournament on Tuesday and won the team title by 38 stokes at Kenton County Golf Course.

The medalist was Cooper eighth-grader Reagan Ramage with a 78, followed by teammates Kendall Brissey (82), Eva Maley (83) and Skylar Anderson (84) for a 327 team total.

Notre Dame had three golfers among the top 10 individual finishers, but the Pandas still placed a distant second with a 365 total.

This is the first time that Cooper has won a regional championship in girls golf and Ramage is the team’s second medalist. Madison Smith won the 2017 Region 6 tournament for the Jaguars.

The Cooper team advances to next week’s state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club along with seven individual state qualifiers from Region 7.

The qualifiers include Hannah Dargie of Ryle, Natalie Lovell, Hannah Rice and Emma Meyer of Notre Dame, Sarah Steimer of St Henry, Cameryn Kuehne of Villa Madonna and Grace Ramey of Beechwood.

Grant County won the Region 8 girls golf tournament for the second straight year on Tuesday at Eagle Creek Country Club.

The medalist was Grant County sophomore Maddie Hudson with a 73 that was one stroke better than Highlands junior KJ Toole, who headed the list of individual state qualifiers from Region 8.

Highlands senior Ellie Rowland placed seventh with an 85 to earn a state tournament berth along with her teammate. The girls season finale is scheduled for Oct. 8-10 at Bowling Green County Club.

REGION 7 GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Top 5 teams – Cooper 327, Notre Dame 365, Villa Madonna 389, Dixie Heights 418, Walton-Verona 433.

Top 5 individuals – Reagan Ramage (Cooper) 78, Kendall Brissey (Cooper) 82, Eva Maley (Cooper) 83, Skylar Anderson (Cooper) 84, Hannah Dargie (Ryle) 87, Natalie Lovell (Notre Dame ) 87.

REGION 8 GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Top 5 teams – Grant County 331, Owen County 342, Pendleton County 378, Highlands 387, Brossart 397.

Top 5 individuals – Maddi Hudson (Grant) 73, KJ Toole (Highlands) 74, Laura Tatum (Grant) 81, Lilly Baumann (Owen) 81, Emilie Bertram (Pendleton) 82.