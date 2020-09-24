Campbell Clerk Jim Luersen provides information on voting; almost all polling places will be open















Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen says almost all the county’s polling places will be open for in-person voting on Nov. 3 — thanks to an abundance of volunteers for polling place duty.

He urges everyone to “Be patient and be kind,” as a large turnout is expected.

To check and see if you are registered to vote, go to www.GoVoteKY.com. The deadline to register for the General Election is Oct. 5.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed some aspects of the election process.

There are three options for voting:

Mail-in ballots: The State Board of Elections has an online portal open for ordering absentee ballots (go to www.GoVoteKy.com) through Oct. 9. Every voter is eligible to get a mail-in ballot. The ballot will be mailed with a prepaid postage envelope to return to the clerk’s office and you’ll be able to track the location of your ballot on the site. Ballots will not be mailed out until the end of September. Please follow the directions on the ballot carefully.

If you want to drop off the ballot rather than mail it in, there will be a dropbox outside the Campbell County Administration building at 1098 Monmouth Street, Newport and another outside the office at 8330 West Main Street, Alexandria. These boxes will be available after October 1.

Early in-person voting: From October 13 to November 2 in-person absentee voting will be available for any voter during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Campbell County Administration Building, 1098 Monmouth Street, Newport.

Election Day voting, Nov. 3: Most regular polling locations will be open, though a few precinct locations have been changed.

THESE ARE THE LOCATIONS THAT HAVE CHANGED:



See all polling places below.

If you have any questions please contact the election office at 859 292-3885.



















See the Campbell County clerk’s website for details. Jim Leursen’s email is jluersen@campbellcountyky.gov