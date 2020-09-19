Beyond the Curb: River City Living tour takes you to Skypoint Luxury Condos and jaw-dropping views















Beyond the Curb’s inside view of urban living goes virtual this year with River City Living — take the virtual tour in this 8th episode. More to come.

When developers Ben Trautmann and Ed Horgan first saw the jaw-dropping views from the shuttered Baptist Convalescent Home in Newport, they knew it was an extraordinary location. They and their partners have renovated the building, creating Skypoint Luxury Condos, which offer living spaces that are worthy of their inspiring site.

Skypoint’s model unit is the focus of this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living.

The design of the model is high-end contemporary with a hint of industrial styling. The unit has 63 linear feet of windows, which showcase dramatic views of Newport, the Ohio River and Cincinnati’s skyline.

The kitchen was designed by Newport firm KTCHN. The cabinets were imported from Italy and are fronted with reverse-painted glass. The appliances have panels that match the cabinets, resulting in a very sleek look. The backsplash behind the cooktop is a sheet of magnetic glass, accented with movable accessories, such as a knife block and cookbook holder. Other details include a quartz-topped peninsula with waterfall edge and seating for four, a modern pendant light fixture, and a walk-in pantry with built-in shelves.

The master bath continues the upscale modern style. The wall behind the free-standing tub is covered in white tiles with a wave-like texture, which continue into the shower. DXV fixtures and an unusual lighted mirror complete the look

Trautmann calls Skypoint “an oasis up on a hilltop.” From its charming Newport neighborhood, residents are within walking distance of the historic Monmouth Street entertainment district, as well having easy access to Newport on the Levee, shopping, and I-471.

Additional amenities that were being completed during the filming of the episode include a pool, fitness center, walking path, clubhouse and roof deck. Although the Skypoint project starts and ends with the views, the interior details and amenities will garner almost as much attention.

Each week, the Catalytic Fund releases a new episode of its Beyond the Curb: River City Living series. All the episodes can be watched here.

The Catalytic Fund is the private sector, not-for-profit organization that provides financing assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton. Its mission is to accelerate Northern Kentucky’s urban renaissance through targeted investments in catalytic real estate development projects in urban neighborhoods.