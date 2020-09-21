Beshear reports 439 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; Stack says to get outdoors as much as possible















Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday reported 439 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 61,542 cases and 1,111 deaths. Of the new cases, 68 were children 18 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.

There were eight new cases each in Kenton and Boone counties, and six in Campbell County.

“I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather as we enter fall, but with this pandemic as deadly as ever and flu season beginning please take the essential steps to protect you, your loved ones and your community,” said Beshear. “As we saw Saturday with more than 1,000 cases, COVID-19 remains highly infectious, and we must be vigilant to prevent a spike that will claim even more Kentuckians.”

The deaths reported Sunday included two Fayette Countians, including a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman; and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

“We’re not just preventing the spread of COVID-19. We’re also preventing the spread of the common cold, the flu and other viruses which is very important since they can easily be confused with COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Kentucky, let’s keep up the good work.”

Stack encouraged people to get outside and enjoy the great weather. He offered some tips for those who host a gathering urging hosts to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people, insist invitees stay home if they aren’t feeling well, require facial coverings, try to spend as much time as possible outdoors and seat guests at least six feet apart.

“Remember, you’re the host, and you set the rules,” the commissioner said.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.