Beshear reports 1,002 new COVID cases, 7 deaths — ‘what happens when we let our guard down’















Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 61,106 cases and 1,100 deaths. The new cases included 145 children 18 and under, of which 29 were age five and under. The youngest is 5 months old.

Boone County reported 23 cases, Kenton County 21, and Campbell County 14.

“Today’s report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads. This is everywhere and we must keep our guard up,” said Beshear. “The only positive news in today’s report is our positivity rate is still under 4 percent at 3.82 percent.”

“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” said the Governor. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”

The deaths reported Saturday include an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 78-year-old woman from Warren County; an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 76-year-old woman from Martin County; two Jefferson Countians, including a 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man; and a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County.

As of Saturday, at least 1,118,855 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 3.82 percent. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 11,237.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said, “The first official day of fall is fast approaching, and the weather that has descended this weekend over Kentucky will cause a lot of us to want to spend time outdoors. If you get outside, please keep following the same advice we’ve given since the pandemic began. Stay at least six feet from others, wear a mask and wash your hands often. As we prepare to begin a new season, let’s recommit to our efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Let’s start the fall season off right, Team Kentucky.”

