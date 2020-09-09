Behringer-Crawford Museum presents NKY History Hour with Dave Schroeder on Cov’s neighborhoods















Covington is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own history and personality. From grand homes and civic buildings to tidy shotguns and bungalows, this tapestry of neighborhoods continues to transform and thrive.

Find out what makes each Covington neighborhood unique and how the city developed and changed over time in a virtual presentation by Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library, during this week’s NKY History Hour.

A service of Behringer-Crawford Museum, the free discussion will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 9). To register and participate, click here to Zoom in.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration.

Dave Schroeder, the 2017 recipient of BCM’s Two-Headed Calf Service to History Award, was named executive director of the Kenton County library in 2007. He previously was archivist for Thomas More College and the Diocese of Covington from 1996 to 2000, returning to KCPL in 2000 as the Kentucky history librarian. He serves as president of Board of the Friends of the Kentucky Public Archives and is a past member of the Kentucky Archives and Records Commission (2007-2018).

Schroeder is the past chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association and past president of the Kentucky Library Association and chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association Advocacy Committee. He is also a member of the American Library Association Advocacy Committee (COLA).

He is the author of Life Along the Ohio: A Sesquicentennial History of Ludlow, co-editor of Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015 and co-author of Lost Northern Kentucky.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, Vice President of the BCM Board of Trustees. NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public during this introductory period but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.