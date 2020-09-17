Be assured, travelers, CVG becomes first airport in Midwest to get global Health Accreditation















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport is the first airport in the Midwest and third in the U.S. to receive an industry-approved, global Health Accreditation.

This third-party validation and assessment that the airport is maintaining safe and hygienic facilities assures travelers that the airport has gone above and beyond to prioritize the health and safety of the traveling public.

“Passenger safety has always been our paramount concern at CVG. Our CVG community, comprised of airport, airline and tenant staff continue to go above and beyond for travelers,” said Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer, CVG. “We are pleased to receive this important validation of our collective efforts to rebuild passenger confidence. I continue to be grateful for and impressed with the dedication of our staff.”

Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) program assesses an airport’s compliance with new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Recovery Task Force recommendations. Areas of assessment include cleaning, disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, and passenger communication.

With the accreditation, airports are expected to complete ongoing self-assessment and quality assurance, leading to a cycle of continuous improvement, as situations change, and requirements evolve.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North American airports have taken unprecedented steps to ensure the health and safety of passengers and airport workers,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “We are proud to recognize Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as the first airport in the Midwest to achieve their Airport Health Accreditation. It further demonstrates the airport’s commitment to promoting health and safety as air travel begins to recover.”

“Aviation will be a critical driver of the global economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 and, by being accredited through ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation program, CVG Airport is playing an important role in helping to rebuild passenger confidence in air travel,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “I am grateful to CVG for taking a leadership role in prioritizing passenger health through the introduction of new measures that are aligned with global standards and protocols.”