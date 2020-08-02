U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize meth embedded in candles, dishes at Erlanger facility















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers based in Northern Kentucky intercepted two shipments containing a total of 11 pounds of smuggled methamphetamine at a local express consignment facility.

One shipment, labeled as “candles and crafts,” was being imported from San Luis Potosi, Mexico to an individual in Dallas, Texas. The package contained two large candles and other personal items.

Officers noticed inconsistencies in the density of the candle and drilled through the center to find plastic and embedded in the wax was white substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Another shipment, labeled as “melamine dishes and Mexican crafts,” was being sent from Mexico City, Mexico, to a residence in Rhodes, Australia. It contained dinner plates in a homemade decorative box made of thick, covered cardboard. Noting inconsistencies with the sides of the box, officers cut into the cardboard and discovered a white powder that again, tested positive for meth.

“During this time of uncertainty and change, our officers continue to secure and protect our nation by preventing drugs like these from reaching innocent civilians,” said CBP Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie.

“Our focus remains the same as we guard our borders and work with transnational partners to root out organized crime.”

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.