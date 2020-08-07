Ted Richardson, 80, dies at home after an extended illness; founded Cardinal Engineering, civic servant















Tilford Ray (Ted) Richardson, 80, died peacefully at home under hospice care, after an extended illness, on August 4. He was a well-known fixture in the Northern Kentucky Business Community for many decades and was founder of the Cardinal Engineering Corporation and later Cardinal Laboratories, Windsor Properties, and other companies. He spent the last 30 years dealing in commercial real estate with Stratford Development and other companies.

He is survived by his children Beth Richardson of Lakeside Park, John (Connie) Richardson of Independence and Kelly (George) Niceley of Union and his granddaughter Chelsea Fite. He is also survived by his long-time companion and partner, Brenda Seltman, plus countless other family, friends and colleagues in the tri-state area.

Ted was born on January 21, 1940 to the late Tilford C. and Mabel (Kelly) Richardson. Ted was preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Amidon, Priscilla Whalen, Audrey Price, Joyce Carter and Norma Dorsey; and his brothers, Russell (“Sid”) Richardson, George (“Tip”) Richardson, Kelly Richardson and Ernest (“Ernie”) Richardson.

Ted graduated from Simon Kenton High School in 1958. At the University of Kentucky, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1962 and his Masters of Science in Sanitary (Environmental) Engineering in 1963. He was elected to Tau Beta Pi, an Engineering Honor Society and to Chi Epsilon, Civil Engineering Honor Society and later served as President of that organization.

In 2015, he received the Career Achievement Award from the University of Kentucky’s Department of Civil Engineering.

Among his many career achievements are:

• 12 Year Member — Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission

• 30 Year Member — National Water Pollution Control Federation

• 40 Year Member — National Society of Professional Engineers National Board of Directors, 1969-1970.

• 40 Year Member Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers; State Chairman

• Engineers in Industry, 1968, State Vice President, 1976.

• Member — Kentucky Board of Registration of Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors 1997 — 2001, Chairman 2000.

• Member – National Environmental Health Association, Served on Industry Committee.

• Selected Outstanding Young Engineer in Kentucky — 1974

• Selected Outstanding Kentucky Engineer in Industry – 1975

• Selected Northern Kentucky Professional of the Year — 1984

• Chairman of the Board of Directors — First Federal Savings Bank, Covington, KY 1976-1994

• Member — Board of Directors ORSANCO (Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission) (1985 – 1993)

• Chairman of the Board — Greater Cincinnati International Airport — member 1974-1982

• Member of Board of Directors — Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Member of Board of Directors — First National Bank of Covington I972-1978

• Member of the Board — Y.M.C.A. Covington

• Past President — Kenton County Jaycees

• Board of Directors – Kentucky Lottery Commission 2007-2015

• 35+ year member of the Kiwanis Club of Riverfront; top annual fundraiser for various non-profits benefiting children.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, all at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, maximum capacity for the funeral is 75 people. Masks and social distancing are required.

Interment in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

Memorials may be made to Riverfront Kiwanis, 14630 Stephenson Rd., Morningview, KY 41063 or to Oakridge Baptist Church.

Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes are handling the arrangements.