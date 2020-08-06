Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank announces matching donation program with Huggies as demand increases















Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, a nonprofit and member of the National Diaper Bank Network, announced a matching campaign in partnership with Huggies®. Now through Aug. 30, for every dollar donated to Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, Huggies will match dollar for dollar, up to $25,000.

The program was formed in response to the increasing need for diapers in the Cincinnati area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with Huggies to eliminate more diaper need in Greater Cincinnati,” said Megan Fischer, CEO & Founder of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. “Since the pandemic began, we have seen a 25% increase in demand for diapers. This matching campaign will allow us to purchase hundreds of thousands of diapers for babies in our community.”

According to a study conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network and its founding sponsor Huggies, 1 in 3 U.S. families are unable to provide enough clean diapers for their baby. The study also revealed diapers and other baby products are the 4th highest expenditure after mortgage/rent, food and utilities for families in diaper need. Huggies has donated more than 250 million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network since 2011.

“Huggies is proud to partner with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank to help fight diaper need,” said Robert Raines, Huggies General Manager for North America. “This commitment and partnership will help ensure families get the products they need to help keep babies happy and healthy.”

For more information or to donate to Sweet Cheeks’ please visit the website. For more information on Huggies, please visit Huggies.com.

