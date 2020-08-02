Sen. Schickel to be panelist on Marsy’s Law in virtual National Criminal Justice Network conference















The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) has announced the agenda for its 19th Annual State Criminal Justice Network Conference and has invited State Senator John Schickel (R-Union) to participate on a panel discussing Marsy’s Law.

The NACDL hosts its annual National Criminal Justice Network Conference each year. The 2020 conference will be held virtually due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference offers participants the chance to hear from experts in state criminal justice reform.

State Senator John Schickel has a 43-year career as a State Senator serving on the Judiciary Committee, as a corrections administrator, law enforcement officer, and teacher. He headed the U.S. Marshall’s Service in the Eastern District of Kentucky, appointed by President George W. Bush. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University in their justice studies program, where he also on their curriculum advisory committee.

He is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Senator Schickel is the recipient of numerous professional awards, including an award from the Innocence Project for his work on post-conviction DNA evidence.

He presents the 11th District in Boone County.

“Marsy’s Law will have deep ramifications on a state’s court system that they will be living with for a long time.” Said Senator Schickel. “I look forward to participating in the discussion.”

The panel is scheduled virtually for Tuesday, August 18, at 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST.