Rep. Kim Banta pre-files bill to make breast cancer treatment more affordable, accessible















State Representative Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) is working to make breast cancer treatment more affordable and accessible through a pre-filed measure that would remove financial restraints from accessing care. The bill, BR 86, would mandate that the Department for Medicaid Services exempt individuals who have been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer from meeting spend-down requirements to be eligible for Medicaid services.

“Metastatic breast cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that takes people’s lives every day,” Banta said. “Individuals dealing with this devastating disease should not be burdened by meeting cumbersome bureaucratic requirements when trying to access care. The patient’s sole focus should be on their recovery and health, and I believe we should do everything in our power to eliminate financial restraints associated with accessing treatment.”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. In Kentucky, female breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer by the rate of new cases. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 3,800 new cases of female breast cancer this year.













