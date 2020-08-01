Prichard Committee seeks nominations of a parent for Beverly Nickell Raimondo Award















The Prichard Committee’s Beverly Nickell Raimondo Award is designed to annually recognize the outstanding work of an individual whose work reflects the goals and ideals of the Commonwealth Institute for Parent Leadership.

The award is named in honor and memory of Beverly Nickell Raimondo, who was instrumental in the development of the Commonwealth Institute for Parent Leadership in 1997.

Deadline is Aug. 14.

Since its founding, the institute has trained and supported hundreds of parents who are committed to equity and excellence in education from early childhood through postsecondary and is committed to helping all students excel. Past winners of the Raimondo Award include Northern Kentucky’s Julia Pile, Judith Bradley and Allison Mefford.

This year the award criteria will not only recognize a person who worked tirelessly to assist our schools, teachers, and students through the year but one who has done work above and beyond to help his or her school respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The award winner will be recognized at the Prichard Committee annual meeting in September.

To nominate someone, click here

To learn more, click here.