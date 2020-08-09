OneSource Center new location offers greater accessibility to Northern Kentucky nonprofits















OneSource Center has recently moved from its longtime home in Sharonville to a more centralized location in Queensgate at 936 Dalton Avenue, closer to Northern Kentucky nonprofits who can utilize its offerings to help create greater impact.

“Everything that OneSource Center does revolves As the only nonprofit resource center in the region, it offers a wide range of services, products and connections around building stronger nonprofits in the region,” said OneSource Center CEO Christie Brown. “We want to support the nonprofit community so it can do its best work. Through this new location, we are even more accessible to nonprofits in northern Kentucky, Indiana and the downtown corridor.”

The organization strives to help nonprofits strategically, operationally and with bottom-line savings. It does so through a 100+ volunteer consultant team comprised of business professionals who want to use their talents to help the community.

Philanthropic corporations and local businesses donate office furniture and surplus retail products that OneSource Center offers through its Shoppers Club warehouse to nonprofits. Monthly training opportunities, personalized staff training sessions, and leadership development programs are also offered to nonprofits.

A consulting “relaunch” offering was designed by the organization in response to COVID-19, helping nonprofits revision their future direction with funding from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The program guides organizations through an assessment of their operations while helping explore areas for either ending programs with shrinking Return on Investment (ROI) or expansion of services where there is increased need. Many organizations have utilized this offering as they rethink ongoing operations.

For more information, visit the OneSource Center website at https://onesourcecenter.org or call the organization for more information.

From OneSource Center