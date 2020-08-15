NKY Chamber names Business Impact Awards winners in virtual celebration through the week















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented its Business Impact Awards with a five-day virtual celebration

this week, celebrating companies that have impacted Northern Kentucky through their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

The awards originated in 2016. Winners were announced on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The 2020 Business Impact Awards winners and finalists were:

Small (1-10 employees), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: These awards recognize companies that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.

Small Business: Complete Forklift Repair, LLC

Finalists

• Focal Point Solutions, LLC

• HR Elements, LLC

• Red Hawk Technologies, LLC

• The Delish Dish, LLC

Medium Business: City Wide Maintaince of Cincinnati



Finalists

• C-Forward, Inc.

• Cru Cutters, LLC

• Gilman Partners

• Gravity Diagnostics

Large Business: HORAN

Finalists

• MCM CPAs & Advisors, LLP

• Riegler Blacktop

• SUN Behavioral Health

• TiER1 Performance

Community Champions Award: Recognizes businesses and nonprofits that not only engage and give back to the community but value a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

Community Champions – Nonprofit: Kenton County Public Library

Finalists

• Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

• Life Learning Center

Community Champions – For-Profit: VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Finalists

• Mortenson Family Dental

• Perfetti Van Melle

Cool Place to Work Award:Divisions Maintenance Group (DMG)

Recognizes a business that demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain, and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

Finalists

• Emerge

• Jolly Enterprises

• Kohrs Lonnemann Heil Engineers (KLH Engineers)

• RESLV

Heritage Award: R.A. Jones & Co.

Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years)

Finalists

• Dupont Plumbing Inc.

• Paul Hemmer Company

• Tyson Foods

• Verst Logistics

Start-Up Award: Hometown Concrete

This award recognizes a business that has shown proven growth and demonstrate sustainability. (Must have been in operation for at least one year but less than five)

• FFR Wealth Team

• Intentionally Fit with Kim Waits, LLC (iFit)

• IT Supply Solutions

• NKY Speech & Language Services

Innovation Award: The Great Bridal Chase

This award recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

• American Medical Response

• Carl Zeiss Vision

• Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions

• HUFF Realty

Business Growth Award: HR Elements, LLC

This award recognizes a company that has shown the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years. (Selection is based on revenue growth)

• City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

• Disinfecting for You, Inc.

• Integrity Express Logistics

• Prolocity Cloud Solutions

The Business Impact Awards are presented by Huntington Bank. Award Sponsors included Cushman and Wakefield, Global Business Solutions, Inc., Strauss & Troy, Al Neyer and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. The Reception Sponsor was Perfetti van Melle; Humana was the Event Sponsor.

“Huntington would like to officially say ‘Congratulations’ to all of this year’s Business Impact Award winners,” said Katrina Ward, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank, and Chair of the Business Impact Awards. “As a top SBA lender, small businesses are one of the biggest sectors of our business and an essential piece of the Northern Kentucky community. All of these businesses should be applauded for their efforts to make our region a place we are proud to call home.”



Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!