NKY Chamber names Business Impact Awards winners in virtual celebration through the week

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented its Business Impact Awards with a five-day virtual celebration
this week, celebrating companies that have impacted Northern Kentucky through their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.
The awards originated in 2016. Winners were announced on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
The 2020 Business Impact Awards winners and finalists were:
Small (1-10 employees), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: These awards recognize companies that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.
Small Business: Complete Forklift Repair, LLC
Finalists
• Focal Point Solutions, LLC
• HR Elements, LLC
• Red Hawk Technologies, LLC
• The Delish Dish, LLC
Medium Business: City Wide Maintaince of Cincinnati
Finalists
• C-Forward, Inc.
• Cru Cutters, LLC
• Gilman Partners
• Gravity Diagnostics
Large Business: HORAN
Finalists
• MCM CPAs & Advisors, LLP
• Riegler Blacktop
• SUN Behavioral Health
• TiER1 Performance
Community Champions Award: Recognizes businesses and nonprofits that not only engage and give back to the community but value a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.
Community Champions – Nonprofit: Kenton County Public Library
Finalists
• Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
• Life Learning Center
Community Champions – For-Profit: VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm
Finalists
• Mortenson Family Dental
• Perfetti Van Melle
Cool Place to Work Award:Divisions Maintenance Group (DMG)
Recognizes a business that demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain, and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.
Finalists
• Emerge
• Jolly Enterprises
• Kohrs Lonnemann Heil Engineers (KLH Engineers)
• RESLV
Heritage Award: R.A. Jones & Co.
Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years)
Finalists
• Dupont Plumbing Inc.
• Paul Hemmer Company
• Tyson Foods
• Verst Logistics
Start-Up Award: Hometown Concrete
This award recognizes a business that has shown proven growth and demonstrate sustainability. (Must have been in operation for at least one year but less than five)
• FFR Wealth Team
• Intentionally Fit with Kim Waits, LLC (iFit)
• IT Supply Solutions
• NKY Speech & Language Services
Innovation Award: The Great Bridal Chase
This award recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.
• American Medical Response
• Carl Zeiss Vision
• Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions
• HUFF Realty
Business Growth Award: HR Elements, LLC
This award recognizes a company that has shown the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years. (Selection is based on revenue growth)
• City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati
• Disinfecting for You, Inc.
• Integrity Express Logistics
• Prolocity Cloud Solutions
The Business Impact Awards are presented by Huntington Bank. Award Sponsors included Cushman and Wakefield, Global Business Solutions, Inc., Strauss & Troy, Al Neyer and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. The Reception Sponsor was Perfetti van Melle; Humana was the Event Sponsor.
“Huntington would like to officially say ‘Congratulations’ to all of this year’s Business Impact Award winners,” said Katrina Ward, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank, and Chair of the Business Impact Awards. “As a top SBA lender, small businesses are one of the biggest sectors of our business and an essential piece of the Northern Kentucky community. All of these businesses should be applauded for their efforts to make our region a place we are proud to call home.”
