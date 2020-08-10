Looking for Kentucky’s newest millionaire — Lottery’s Powerball $1m ticket sold in Nicholasville















A ticket sold in Nicholasville for last night’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.



The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing are: 2 – 3 – 14 – 40 – 51 with a Powerball of 24.

If the ticket holder had also matched the Powerball number of 24, they would have won $158 million.



According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer Monday morning where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.



In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

Polston said the winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.



“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.

From Kentucky Lottery