Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces road conditions, delays for Northern Kentucky















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in District 6 in Northern Kentucky.

Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:

CAMPBELL COUNTY–CLERMONT COUNTY

• I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73–71 mile-marker – ODOT has a pavement resurfacing and bridgework project planned for I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl.

The project requires the following restrictions:

Friday through Monday, Aug. 28-31:

• Single and double-lane closures on I-275 West between Sutton Road and the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl Bridge nightly from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. the following day.

The following restrictions will be in place for trucks entering Ohio from Kentucky:

-10’ wide

-75’ overall length

-Weight restriction of 120,000 lbs.

Motorists should be alert when entering the work zone. Lane closures are to shift traffic to the outside shoulder of west I-275 in preparation of a contraflow configuration that will begin near Sutton Road and end on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The contraflow lane will remain in place until approximately late November. Click here for more information about this project.

CARROLL AND GALLATIN COUNTIES

I-71 (52.3 – 56 .2 mile-marker) – A cable median barrier project is in progress. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. There will be median shoulder closures, northbound and southbound, and possible inside lane closures. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone.

KENTON–BOONE COUNTY

• I-275 Westbound (82.4 – 83.7/0 – 1.5 mile-marker) – A pavement rehab project from Dixie Highway to Mineola Pike is in progress. ​Please slow down to merge! Traffic has been shifted into Phase 2. Two lanes of travel are open on I-275 westbound, and the new pattern of traffic for the next phase of improvement work has been set. Traffic is using the two left lanes of travel from Turkeyfoot Road to Mineola Pike, while work continues on the right and outer lanes. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until mid-July.

Friday, Aug. 21 – Monday, Aug. 31, weather permitting:

Beginning at 8 p.m., the entrance ramp to I-275 westbound from Dixie Hwy. will be closed. A detour will be put into place and marked with signage. The ramp will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31.

Nighttime lane closures that reduce traffic to a single lane may occur periodically. All work is weather dependent.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-75 SB (183-178 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) and Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42.

The speed limit will be reduced by 10 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.

Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone.

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. Thunder Ridge Drive is closed at KY 237. Residents can use other streets to access. KY 237 will be shifted to the new pavement so that construction can continue. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 corridor in Boone County extending from Old Union Road to I-75. The intersection of NEW Mt. Zion Rd. and US 42 is open. A new traffic pattern is in place on Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) between the Harmony Roundabout (east of US 42) and the I-71/75 interchange. Traffic will remain in one lane in each direction. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway).

Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

Crews will be working along Mt. Zion Rd. between Tiburon Dr. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25). Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed.

In addition, crews will continue work on Biltmore Dr., Biltmore Blvd., and Sherwood Lakes Dr. weekdays between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed, and short-term detours will be put into place.

KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is on progress. The right lane of I-71/75 southbound is closed at the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit for approximately one mile. This closure is expected to be in place through the end of the year. Crews are working along Richwood Rd. (KY 338) between Triple Crown Blvd./Grand National Blvd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25), and along the US 25 corridor. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. Please be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. Crews also are continuing work on Best Pal Dr., Winning Colors Dr., and Triple Crown Blvd. weekdays between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed, and short-term detours will be put into place.

Monday, Aug. 24 – Friday, Aug. 28, weather permitting:

Beginning at 10 p.m., each night, the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Richwood Rd. (KY 338) will be CLOSED. The ramp will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., the following morning.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. will be closed temporarily Aug. 25.

All traffic will use Chambers Rd. to access US 25 and I-71/75. Temporary traffic signals have been installed at the intersection of Chambers Rd. and US 25 to help improve traffic flow. (Signals will remain flashing until operational.)

This traffic pattern is expected to be in place throughout the duration of our construction work, which is scheduled to continue through 2022, but options to reduce the length of this closure are being evaluated.

The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is now permanently closed.

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where new traffic signals are operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.

This closure is needed so that temporary railroad tracks can be built in the project area to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25.

New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Construction is in progress. In addition, a barrier wall has been set in the shoulder of I-275 east and westbound between the existing Grave Road overpass and the Petersburg Road exit while crews work outside the travel lanes.Traffic has shifted onto the new alignment of Williams Road to allow for ongoing improvement work at I-275 and Graves Road. Traffic traveling southbound on Graves Road will come to a new 4-way stop at the intersection of Graves and Worldwide Blvd.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

KY 2926 (Winters Lane) 0.8 – 0.9 mile-marker – The road is closed to through traffic due to a slide. Local residents have access. Please use KY 8 to KY 445 as a detour until the road is repaired.

KY 9 (AA Highway) 16.3 milepost – An intersection improvement project at KY 9 and KY 1998 (Pooles Creek Road)/Gloria Terrell is in progress. There will be left lane closures on KY 9, northbound and southbound, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for approximately two weeks. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone. Expect short delays. The estimated completion is Sept. 14, 2020.

KY 2238 (Three Mile Road) 1.6 milepost – Construction is in progress on a bridge replacement project on KY 2238 over 3-Mile Creek. This includes a waterline relocation and a new alignment on KY 2238. The construction is scheduled to last 70 calendar days after work begins. Lane closures will be in place in the work zone. The old bridge will remain in service during the project.

GRANT COUNTY

• KY 22 (Taft Highway) – Three bridge replacement projects and highway safety improvement project on KY 22 (Taft Highway) is in progress. The project will require a full closure. This project will have two phases of work and road closures.

• Phase 1 – KY 22 (5.7 – 10.7 mile-marker) – The Baton Rouge Bridge is open to traffic.

• Phase 2 – June 11–Nov. 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 0.6 mile-marker) is closed to through traffic from KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) for the twin bridge replacements at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek. Signed detours will be in place using KY 1993 (Keefer Lawrenceville Road) to U.S. 25 to KY 36 (Stewardsville Road) to KY 22 (Taft Highway). Access will be maintained for residents who live along the closed section.

KENTON COUNTY

• I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (186.7–190.7 mile-marker) – A pavement improvement project is in progress on a 4-mile area in the Cut-in-the-Hill area between the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area and MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington (186.7-190.7 mileposts). Southbound work continues until mid-July on the right two lanes. Traffic is shifted to the left two lanes southbound. ​The I-71/75 northbound traffic is shifted to the left two lanes. This configuration will be in place until early August. Nighttime and weekend work will also take place. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone. The project has an October 2020 completion.

Sunday, August 9 – Monday, August 31, weather permitting:

The left lane of I-71/75 northbound between Buttermilk Pk. and the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed.

At 10 p.m., each night, the middle lane within the project area also will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

By 6 a.m. the following morning, the middle lane will reopen and two lanes of travel will be in place throughout the project area.

This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through the end of the month so that crews can continue pavement treatment and other safety improvements within the project area. It is likely that crews will not work continuously in the same area during this time frame, but will move throughout the project area to complete work.

The speed limit is reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone. The project has an October 2020 completion.

KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) 5.5 milepost – A waterline rehabilitation project is in progress on KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) near Deer Field Drive. Work will take place during daytime hours starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Motorists should watch for flaggers when entering the work zone.

U.S. 25 Dixie Highway – KY 1072 (Kyles Lane) intersection – Complete.

The KYTC offers the following tips for motorists when they approach a work zone:

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. You can follow us on the social media links.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

For the latest up to date information on road conditions throughout Kentucky, motorists can go to GoKY.

From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet