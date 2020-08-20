HealthPoint Family Care to open new location in Newport on Aug. 24; now accepting new patients















HealthPoint Family Care, a multi-specialty healthcare organization, is opening a new office at 215 East 11th Street in Newport, located just one block east of Monmouth Street. The office will open on Aug. 24.

“Our focus is all about making high-quality care accessible. We do this, in part, by having multiple locations in several counties with convenient hours and by offering multiple specialties under one roof,” said Sally Jordan, HealthPoint CEO.

With 48 physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, and counselors on staff, HealthPoint provides adult and pediatric primary care, women’s health, dental, mental health, and substance abuse treatment in five locations throughout Northern Kentucky and one in Central Kentucky. HealthPoint also operates 21 school-based health and dental centers throughout the state.

“We have been able to attract and retain highly trained and skilled providers to the organization who are focused on patient wellness, not just treating symptoms,” said Dr. David Lowe, HealthPoint Chief Medical Officer. “Our physicians and other providers are dedicated to patients’ needs and work to fill gaps in care in the communities where we are located.”

“The City of Newport has been a great partner in this process,” added Jordan. “We love the character of this historic building built in 1887 originally to house the Newport City Stables. We strive to become an integral part of the communities we serve and are excited to restore this ‘gem’ located right in the heart of Newport that also offers easy, convenient access for our patients.”

“It is absolutely remarkable what HealthPoint has been able to do with this building, they have taken a 100+ year old structure that began its life as the City stables and transformed it into a modern-day medical facility. We are grateful they were able to salvage the building and bring it back to its original glory,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme.

“We want to thank HealthPoint for their investment in the community, they have brought much-needed health care services to the city and surrounding area. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with them,” said Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to surge in the Northern Kentucky area, HealthPoint was prepared and had protocols in place to begin offering testing and was one of the first providers in Northern Kentucky to do so starting on March 14.

The practice continues to offer coronavirus testing with quick result turn around as well as its comprehensive, ongoing healthcare and dental services.

