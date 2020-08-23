Fort Mitchell, Erlanger car seat giveaway Monday 10-11 a.m., thanks to grant from Toyota, Cincy Children’s















The cities of Fort Mitchell and Erlanger are partnering with Buckle Up For Life – a national car seat safety program from Toyota and Cincinnati Children’s – to work closely with families and caregivers to educate them about all aspects of car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

Through a $3,800 Buckle Up for Life grant, Fort Mitchell and Erlanger will be providing families in need with free car seats and booster seats.

First responders will also teach families and caregivers proper installation.

The cities have 52 car seats and 24 booster seats available.

On Monday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Erlanger and Fort Mitchell first responders will demonstrate the proper way to install car seats and booster seats and to provide details about the program at the Fort Mitchell Fire Department, 2355 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell.

First responders will be available throughout the hour.