Beyond the Curb shows off River City Living in Episode 5 featuring two homes in historic Mainstrasse















The fifth episode of the Catalytic Fund’s Beyond the Curb: River City Living video home tours gives viewers a peek inside two connected homes in the historic MainStrasse neighborhood.

Built on adjacent vacant lots, the houses have the corbels, transoms and other details that allow them to fit in with the much older homes on Philadelphia Street. However, since the homes were built this year, they offer open floor plans, new windows and high efficiency systems that older homes do not have.

Developer Bill Sanderson believes this combination of historic with new is key to attracting buyers in the river cities. He explained that his nonprofit organization, Urban Community Developers, “revitalizes neighborhoods by building homes to fill in vacant lots and encourage home ownership.”

Sanderson worked with Design to Market home stagers to create a different look for each house. The two-story house’s style is “modern cottage farmhouse,” while the three-story has a more contemporary “metropolitan” feel. Viewers will enjoy seeing the blend of modern and historic these houses offer.

The Catalytic Fund created this video series to virtually share interesting homes in the river cities, since Beyond the Curb’s usual in-person tours are not possible this year. Viewers can watch all five of the episodes that have been released at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours. New episodes come out every Friday.

The private sector, not-for-profit organization provides financing assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton. Its mission is to accelerate Northern Kentucky’s urban renaissance through targeted investments in catalytic real estate development projects in urban neighborhoods.