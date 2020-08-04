Apartment Association provides assistance for renters — food and rent — during the pandemic















Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky apartment owners have raised and contributed more than $100,000 for rent assistance and food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through its Apartment Association Outreach (AAO) – a 501c3 not-for-profit organization – the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association (GCNKAA) has provided assistance for renters during these challenging and unprecedented times.

Through fund-raising and volunteerism, the AAO has made $86,000 in rent assistance contributions to its five service partners: Freestore Foodbank; Welcome House of Northern Kentucky; CAIN (Churches Active in Northside); Jewish Family Service; and Santa Maria Community Services.

The AAO has also donated $20,000 to 20 food pantries in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

AAO is continuing to raise money. In the last month it has raised $130,000 toward an eventual fund-raising goal of $150,000 to $200,000.

“The pandemic has brought on tough times for many of our residents,” said GCNKAA President Don Brunner of BRG Apartments. “Our Association is trying to help people who are truly struggling to pay their rent and put food on the table during this pandemic.”