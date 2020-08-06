Amazon to hire 1,250-plus temporary, full-time workers for fulfillment centers — apply online















Amazon will start hiring more than 1,250 temporary, full-time roles this week for its customer fulfillment centers and delivery facilities in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Shift schedules vary as do responsibilities; candidates can apply online.

Job details

Amazon offers a $15/hr minimum wage that is on top of its industry-leading benefits – a comprehensive benefits package starting on day one including healthcare, 20-week paid parental leave, 401(k) with 50 percent match, and a network of support to help employees succeed.



In addition, Amazon offers hourly employees innovative programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees have pursued their passion with career re-training in nursing, IT programming, accounting, engineering and radiology, to name a few.

Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.



Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Amazon is an equal opportunity employer.

