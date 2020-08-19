11 NKY governments get $9.24 million in CARES Act reimbursements for expenses during the pandemic















In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 11 Northern Kentucky governments were approved for $9,249,838 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this virus,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”



Boone County

Boone County will use $4,547,924 for payroll expenses.

Carroll County

Carroll County will use $361,945 for test site costs, PPE, sanitizing supplies, payroll for law enforcement and EMS workers and telework supplies.

Gallatin County

Gallatin County will use $298,956 for payroll for the sheriff’s department and EMS workers.

“The CARES Act funding that Gallatin County received has been a tremendous help, specifically to our first responders,” said Gallatin County Judge/Executive Ryan Morris. “With this funding, we were able to protect those folks on the front lines with payroll increased, number of hours increased, hazard pay for 3 months and necessary ambulance equipment. We appreciate the efforts of the Beshear administration and DLG to swiftly and responsibly allocate those funds.”

Pendleton County

Pendleton County will use $83,168 for sneeze guards and payroll for the sheriff’s department.

Bellevue

Bellevue will use $415,044 for payroll for police officers and firefighters.

Butler

Butler will use $7,574 for payroll for law enforcement.

Crescent Springs

Crescent Springs will use $132,971 for payroll for police officers.

Edgewood

Edgewood will use $627,959 for PPE, sanitizer, telework supplies and payroll for first responders.

Florence

Florence will use $2,335,449 for payroll for police officers, firefighters and EMS workers.

“The City of Florence was able to apply for and receive CARES Act funding, allocated to us by the Governor, for the purpose of covering payroll expenses for our first responders during this unprecedented time,” said Florence Mayor Diane Whalen. “As we all face the uncertainty of the long term impacts of this pandemic, this reimbursement allows us to continue to provide public safety services to our residents and the community at large. We appreciate the funding, and are hopeful that Congress will be able to help our local governments with revenue replacement legislation as well.”

Highland Heights

Highland Heights will use $344,022 for PPE, sanitizer, telework supplies, paid leave for a quarantined employee and payroll for police officers.

Warsaw

Warsaw will use $94,826 for PPE and payroll for the police department.

“The City of Warsaw is grateful for the money we received for the Coronavirus Relief Funds,” said Warsaw Mayor Charlie French. “We appreciate the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s diligence in helping small communities such as ours recoup and reimburse for expenses our police department incurred while keeping our community safe and healthy.”

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received more than 200 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 134 applications have already been approved totaling $66,601,727.

For additional information and to apply for reimbursement, visit DLG’s website.

