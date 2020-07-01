‘Unofficial’ primary election results: Trump, Biden; McConnell, McGrath; Massie, Owensby















With almost all precincts reporting statewide, Donald J. Trump has won Kentucky Republican primary for president and Joseph Biden has won the Democratic primary. Trump took 87% of the Republican vote and Biden took 70% of the Democratic vote in a field of ten candidates.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Mitch McConnell took 83% of the vote in a seven-candidate Republican field and Amy McGrath prevailed in the Democratic field of ten with 45% of the vote. State legislator Charles Booker took 43% of the vote.

In the U.S. House 4th District, Republican Thomas Massie handily won the nomination with 81% of the vote against challenger Todd McMurtry. He will face Democratic candidate Alexandra Owensby who took 59% of the votes cast, defeating Shannon Fabert.

Kenton County results

In the Republican primary, incumbent Donald J. Trump received nearly 82% of the votes cast for President of the United States. The remainder of the votes were “uncommitted.” Incumbent Mitch McConnell received nearly 80% of the votes cast with the remainder going to seven other candidates for United States Senator. Incumbent Thomas Massie received 77% of the votes cast with challenger Todd McMurty receiving about 23%.

In the Democrat primary, Joseph Biden received 70% of the votes cast with the remain votes received by 11 other candidates and 6% “uncommitted” for President of the United States. In the U.S. Senate race, Amy McGrath received 56% of the votes cast and Charles Booker 36% with the remainder spread over eight other candidates. In the U.S. Representative race, Alexandra Owensby received 56% of the votes cast and Shannon Fabert nearly 45%.

Here are the details, provided by the Kenton County Clerk’s office: