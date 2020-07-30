St. E’s Lady Bod Pod features Dr. Susan Oakley, radio personality Holly Morgan and no subject is off-limits















In a time where many of us are missing our girlfriends and longing to connect with others, St. Elizabeth Physicians has a fun, light-hearted suggestion to fill that void. Dr. Susan Oakley, Urogynecologist at St. Elizabeth Physicians, and Holly Morgan, Cincinnati radio personality, have teamed up to host the Lady Bod Pod.

This weekly podcast will make you feel like you’re chatting with close friends about everything from periods to sex drive.

“We wanted to create a safe space in which women could listen and speak freely about their private health concerns,” says Dr. Oakley. “Just because something is common does not make it normal. We want to open the conversation up.”

No topic is out-of-bounds for Dr. Oakley and Holly. With humor and empathy, they chat about pelvic floor issues, intimacy concerns, relationship woes, mental health, and much more. Their goal is to shine a friendly light on many issues women experience and reinforce the message that yes, many of us have these issues – but you don’t have to suffer in silence.

“We truly want women to have open dialogues about their health concerns,” says Dr. Oakley. “Holly and I encourage our listeners to have the courage to discuss these issues with their care providers to learn about treatment options – many of which are both low-risk and immensely helpful.”

Dr. Oakley and Holly provide sincere advice in a unique format. By drawing on their personal experiences and expertise, listeners can connect with their stories and learn from their helpful insights. The Lady Bod Pod also hosts guests from the medical community, offering listeners in-depth details on important issues like mental health check-ins, heart health and rectal bleeding. There might even be a pants-wetting story or two in there. Dr. Oakley and Holly’s goal is to reassure their listeners that we’ve all been there.

Listeners are invited to submit any questions – no matter how detailed or private – to TheLadyBod@stelizabeth.com for future show topics. Lady Bod Podcast episodes are available weekly through the podcast app on your phone, tablet or computer. You may also download the episodes directly through the Lady Bod page on Podcast One.

St. Elizabeth offers women in the Tri-State community a wide range of services designed to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re planning a family, scheduling a screening or seeking specialized care for a health condition, St. E is here to provide expert care and guidance.

Visit the Women’s Health site to learn more about our specialists, which include urogynecology, sexual health, obstetrics, gynecology and more. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 800- 737-7900.