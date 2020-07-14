A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Principal Jessica Pass has written a children’s book about Willy Woolly WInglewish, inspired by a student

Jessica Pass is principal at Erpenbeck Elementary School in Florence — and the author of a children’s book for sale on Amazon.

Her book, Willy Woolly Winglewish, has risen to #1 New Release in children’s bug and spider books.

Pass has been an English teacher and a librarian. In 2014, as assistant librarian at Boone County High School, she had a student whose last name was Winglewish. She told the student, “I love your last name. Someday I am going to write a children’s book and the main character is going to be named Winglewish!”

She finished her book Willy Woolly Winglewish Wonders Where He Is this past spring. The main character is an adventurous grasshopper who often finds himself in new places.

Kelsey Vogt did the illustrations.

In 2014, Pass was named high school teacher of the year by the Kentucky Council of Teachers of English.

She received her masters of arts in teaching at Northern Kentucky University.

