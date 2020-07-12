Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to host Business Impact Awards celebration Aug. 10–14















They are the best businesses in the region and deserve recognition and acclaim, which is exactly what the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will do when it hosts the five-day virtual celebration that is its annual Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank, beginning Aug. 10.

Originating in 2016, the Business Impact Awards celebrate companies small and large, new and long-standing alike that have impacted Northern Kentucky through their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership. This year’s event will be a week-long affair providing attendees extended time to learn about and celebrate each of this year’s finalists.

“There are so many businesses in our region doing innovative, creative things for both employees and customers,” said Lynn Abeln, Vice President, Membership-Sponsorship Sales. “We are excited to be able to host the Business Impact Awards virtually this year and shine a spotlight on this year’s finalists.”

“Meet the Finalists,” a virtual networking happy hour highlighting hopefuls in the 10 award categories (two of which will be announced each day via Facebook Live), kicks off the week on Aug. 10. The happy hour will enable attendees to interact with representatives from finalist companies during three, 10-minute breakout sessions. It will also include the presentation of the first two Business Impact Awards in the Small and Medium Business categories.

The event will kick off promptly at 10 a.m. for the Large Business Awards program and the announcement of the Community Champions Award in the For-Profit category. The Aug. 12 session will see the awards for Community Champions in the Nonprofit category and the Heritage Award – which recognizes a company that has shown consistent stability by operating for at least 25 years – distributed.

Next, the 2020 Start-Up Award (given to a business in operation for more than 1 but less than 5 years) and the Innovation Award (which recognizes a business that has inspired and brought new thinking into the marketplace) will be presented Aug. 13.

Concluding the festivities will be the announcement of the winners of the Cool Place to Work and Business Growth Awards at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14. All Business Impact Awards broadcasts are free to attend although registration is required.

The 2020 Business Impact Awards finalists are:

Small (1-10 employees), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: These awards recognize companies that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.

Small Business:

· Complete Forklift Repair, LLC

· Focal Point Solutions, LLC

· HR Elements, LLC

· Red Hawk Technologies, LLC

· The Delish Dish, LLC

Medium Business:

· C-Forward, Inc.

· City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

· Cru Cutters, LLC

· Gilman Partners

· Gravity Diagnostics

Large Business:

· HORAN

· MCM CPAs & Advisors, LLP

· Riegler Blacktop

· SUN Behavioral Health

· TiER1 Performance

Community Champions Award: Recognizes businesses and nonprofits that not only engage and give back to the community but value a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

Community Champions – Nonprofit

· Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

· Kenton County Public Library

· Life Learning Center

Community Champions – For-Profit

· Mortenson Family Dental

· Perfetti Van Melle

· VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain, and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

· Divisions Maintenance Group

· Emerge

· Jolly Enterprises

· Kohrs Lonnemann Heil Engineers (KLH Engineers)

· RESLV

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years)

· Dupont Plumbing Inc.

· Paul Hemmer Company

· R. A. JONES & Co.

· Tyson Foods

· Verst Logistics

Start-Up Award: This award recognizes a business that has shown proven growth and demonstrate sustainability. (Must have been in operation for at least one year but less than five)

· FFR Wealth Team

· Hometown Concrete, LLC

· Intentionally Fit with Kim Waits, LLC (iFit)

· IT Supply Solutions

· NKY Speech & Language Services

Innovation Award: This award recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

· American Medical Response

· Carl Zeiss Vision

· Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions

· HUFF Realty

· The Great Bridal Chase

Business Growth Award: This award recognizes a company that has shown the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years. (Selection is based on revenue growth)

· City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

· Disinfecting for You, Inc.

· HR Elements, LLC

· Integrity Express Logistics

· Prolocity Cloud Solutions

“Huntington is proud to partner with the NKY Chamber to recognize such an impressive group of companies,” said Katrina Ward, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank and Chair of the Business Impact Awards. “As a top-ranked SBA lender, Huntington is a strong supporter of all of the business that call Northern Kentucky home.”

To register for the Business Impact Awards, and for more information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.

The Business Impact Awards are presented by Huntington Bank. Award Sponsors include Cushman and Wakefield, Global Business Solutions, Inc., Strauss & Troy, Al Neyer and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. The Reception Sponsor is Perfetti van Melle; Humana is the Event Sponsor.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!