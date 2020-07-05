Newport Forward — deadline is midnight tomorrow for citizens to weigh in on city’s future















Here’s your chance to participate.

Newport is asking for your input on the direction of future land use, economic and neighborhood-related decisions.

Click this link to review and comment on the draft goals for the City’s future Plan.

Short on time? A bullet list of the goals and objectives can also be found by clicking here.

Email your thoughts directly to CityofNewport@newportky.gov .

Information on the website includes the initial discovery findings and the draft goals for the City’s future.

The virtual platform will then lead you through a series of topics including strong vibrant neighborhoods, economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and others, allowing you to provide your thoughts, concerns, and ideas about how the City can successfully move forward in the next 10 years.

The policies and implementation strategies in the Comprehensive Plan Update ultimately affect day-to-day experience in the city by providing guidance on important topics like future mobility and travel options; what new development should look like; priority locations for park improvements; and how the public interacts with social, economic, and natural environments.

For more information or to get more involved visit the full Comprehensive Plan website.