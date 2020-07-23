Last call to purchase Girl Scout ‘Cookies for a Cause’ — at GS office Erlanger on Saturday 1-6 p.m.















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is hosting ‘Kentucky Girl Scouts Cookies for a Cause’ – a last chance cookie sales event on Saturday, July 25 at four locations throughout Kentucky, in Lexington, Erlanger, London and Ashland.

After July 25, Girl Scout Cookies will no longer be available until next year’s cookie season begins in January 2021.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s cookie sales were greatly impacted, resulting in a significant surplus of cookies. The Council is seeking to sell 1,000 boxes on July 25 when cookies will be available for $4 per box from 1–6 p.m. at the following locations:

• Lexington ­– Fayette Mall Center Court, 3401 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington

• Erlanger – GSKWR Erlanger Office Parking Lot, 495 Erlanger Road, Suite 102, Erlanger

• Ashland – GSKWR Ashland Office – Price Building, 207 16th Street, Ashland

• London – GSKWR London Office, 42 Waco Drive, London

To make the deal even sweeter, customers will receive one free box of cookies for every five boxes purchased or for every $20 spent.

In addition, for every box purchased, GSKWR will match that with a box donated to senior living facilities throughout the state of Kentucky including Colonial Heights & Gardens of Florence and Morning Pointe and Sayre Christian Village of Lexington, among over 50 additional facilities.

Special drawings, door prizes, unique recipe ideas and the chance to win a free cookie supply for a year will take place during the ‘Cookies for a Cause’ event.

Stop by to purchase cookies and get the Girl Scout ‘inside scoop’ on unique, delicious recipes you can make at home with Girl Scout Cookies.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Precautions will be taken to prioritize the health & safety of those in attendance. Staff working the event will be wearing masks and gloves. The Council requests that customers wear masks and maintain proper social distance.

