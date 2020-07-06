Erlanger Police arrest suspect for child rape; Billy Holt evaded police for nearly two months















Erlanger Police have announced the arrest of Billy Holt, a suspect wanted for child rape and sodomy who has evaded police for nearly two months by living in a wooded area near Doe Run Lake.

Holt, 38, was arrested by Erlanger Police on Sunday (July 5) at a home on Woodale Court in Independence. Erlanger Detectives received credible information from multiple sources that led police to the address.

When officers entered the home, Holt barricaded himself inside a laundry room but surrendered peacefully after about 30 minutes of negotiations.

Holt eluded police by living in the woods near his family’s property in the area between Sherbourne Drive and Doe Run Lake.

Holt was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and has been charged with multiple felonies. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Officers from Independence and Kenton County Police Departments assisted Erlanger Detectives with the arrest along with Erlanger K9 Keno.

From Erlanger Police