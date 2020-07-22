CVG has lowest average airfares in the Tri-State region, ranks 78th of 100 nationally















The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the first quarter of 2020 and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was shown to have the lowest airfares in the Tri-State region.

Among the top 100 U.S. domestic airports, CVG ranked #78 with an average fare of $316. Average airfares at CVG were below the national average of $336.

Regional comparisons:

• CVG ranked #78 – average fare $316

• Indianapolis (IND) ranked #61 – average fare $333

• Columbus (CMH) ranked #52 – average fare $350

• Louisville (SDF) ranked #31 – average fare $370

• Dayton (DAY) ranked #3 – average fare $430

CVG’s average airfare for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by seven (7) percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. In 2019, CVG served more than 9.1 million passengers.

“CVG’s latest airfare ranking reflects this community’s support of airline options and low fares,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “As our community returns to flying again, CVG and our airline partners are educating travelers on what to expect throughout their journey and how to fly healthy.”

