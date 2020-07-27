Covington Police Department promotes pair of former U.S. Marines to position of sergeant















Two officers with more than a decade of experience each in the Covington Police Department and who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps have been promoted to the position of sergeant.

Specialist Jeff Cook and Specialist Dave Griswold finished highest in the recent promotional exam, and their new assignments will be effective Aug. 2, Police Chief Rob Nader said.

“They’re proven veterans, and we look forward to putting them in supervisory positions,” Nader said.

Cook has served as an officer in Covington since May 2007. He has been a field training officer, a member of the bike patrol, a range instructor, and an assistant SWAT team leader.

Likewise, Griswold has served as an officer in Covington since December 2007. He has been a field training officer, a range officer, and a member of the SWAT team.

They replace Sgt. Brian Kane and Sgt. Rob Auton, who are retiring effective Aug. 1. Kane has been with Covington since April 1999 and has served as a field training officer, a member of and leader of the SWAT team, and a major crimes detective.

Auton has been with Covington since August 1999, served his entire career in the Patrol Bureau and was a member of the Police Department’s Honor Guard.

“They’ve had great careers, and we want to thank them for all of their years of service,” Nader said. “We wish them the best of luck in their retirements.”

From City of Covington